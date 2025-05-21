Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

A new report shows how the government handles inefficiency better than Elon Musk

Senate Democrats have released a report showing how inspectors general most likely outperform Elon Musk when it comes to saving money.

Elon Musk says he will step back from politics and government  May 20, 2025 / 02:35
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.