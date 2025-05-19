Opinion

Release of ‘Epstein Files’ sparks MAGA anger and disappointment February 27, 2025 / 06:32

Patel and Bongino face MAGA wrath after dismissing Epstein conspiracy theories

FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, enraged MAGA world when they dismissed speculation about Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

May. 19, 2025, 6:13 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

