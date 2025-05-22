Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The charges against Rep. McIver aren’t about assault. They’re about intimidation.

The Trump administration wants to see how far it can go in silencing dissent.

‘We didn’t show up to break in’: Rep. McIver on on federal charges after ICE center confrontation May 21, 2025 / 05:10
By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend  and  Kai Ma

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."

Kai Ma

Kai Ma is a writer and producer for “The ReidOut.”