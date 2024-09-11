Opinion

Trump ally plans rap concerts in cities he’s attacked

Turning Point Action is attempting to woo young Black voters with rap shows in cities that Trump has falsely accused of cheating him out of victory in the 2020 election.

By  Ja'han Jones

