Another Trump supporter, caught up in election lies, is sent to prison October 4, 2024 / 05:31

Court officers receive threats after election-denying former county clerk sentenced to prison

The threats received by the judge and court staff follow a pattern of public officials facing a surge of harassment and threats in recent years.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

