Court officers receive threats after election-denying former county clerk sentenced to prison

A Colorado judge has been getting multiple threats after he sentenced an election-denying former county clerk to prison for orchestrating a security breach to further a conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Tina Peters, a former Mesa County clerk, was sentenced to nine years behind bars for providing unauthorized access to the county election system to someone associated with MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter who has falsely claimed that voting machine companies rigged the last presidential election.

Will Sightler, the court executive for the 21st Judicial District in Colorado, said in a statement Friday that the court has been “receiving threats and compliments regarding Judge [Matthew] Barrett’s sentencing of Tina Peters.” The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press that law enforcement is reviewing those threats and has provided increased security at the courthouse as a result.

Considered a hero to election-denying conspiracy theorists, Peters was convicted in August on three counts of attempting to influence a public servant; and one count each of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state. After the verdict, she continued to espouse false claims about the election on social media and on Steve Bannon’s podcast.

