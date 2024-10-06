Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

MAGA-friendly centrists are yada yada-ing over Trump’s threats

Even after everything that's happened (and could happen), a lot of “politically tribeless” commentators are still making excuses for Trump.

New evidence against Trump in election interference case October 3, 2024 / 06:35
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.