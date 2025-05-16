With a bigoted routine in front of troops, Theo Von made himself a tool of the Trump administration

We now know how comedy factors into the Trump administration’s apparent attempt to turn the American armed forces into a safe space for bigoted stupidity.

MAGA-friendly influencer Theo Von is one of the many podcasters and social media influencers I’ve reported on in recent years for promoting Donald Trump to young audiences — men in particular. And on Thursday, Von solidified his status as a tool of the Trump administration with a bigotry-filled comedy routine in Qatar in front of American and Qatari troops.

According to The Associated Press, the president told attendees “we don’t care if you’re politically correct” shortly after Von apparently tried to spew as much bigotry as possible. (Trump wasn’t present for the routine, the AP reported.)

Per the AP:

Wearing a black T-shirt and backward baseball cap, the podcast host regaled the uniformed troops with jokes about drugs, developmental disabilities, homosexuality and their Qatari hosts.

He talked about snorting cocaine off a baby’s back but said it was “a mixed baby” so the white powder was visible on the baby’s skin.

Von acted out various disabilities, including Down syndrome, and he insulted the U.S. Navy as “gay.” He also had a punchline about terrorism attacks, asking, “Where do you think the next 9/11 should happen?”

He joked about the lack of crime in Qatar, where he said it would be impossible to identify a perpetrator because everyone is named Mohammed and dresses in the same white robes. They were like a “Ku Klux Sandsman,” Von said.

In this case, I find Von’s allusion to the Ku Klux Klan useful in making a broader point about how humor is used to spread hate.