Why Qatar’s willing to pay for the United States’ friendship

Whether or not President Donald Trump ultimately accepts a $400 million Boeing 747-8 from Qatar, the reasons for the country’s offer are best appreciated from an airplane-level view. Descending into the small, but highly influential country reveals a great deal about why Qatar is so interested in securing the support of the United States — and why its survival as an independent state demands it.
Though it can sometimes feel like an island, or al-jazeera in Arabic, Qatar is a peninsula of rolling sand dunes and salt fields, dotted by ports and major gas and oil industry along the shore.
Look out of the window of the plane and you’ll see the turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf over the North Field, a massive source of natural gas that it shares with Iran. Look out the other side and you’ll see a region of salt flats that corresponds with Qatar’s border with Saudi Arabia, its only land border. This ground was perfect for Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military base in the Middle East under Central Command, especially after Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups threatened U.S. troops in Saudi Arabia.
While Qatar has a small military and has spent millions updating its food security systems and its defense, it would be relatively powerless in the event of an invasion from its much larger neighbors. The support of the United States, which has an interest in the security of its main air base, is crucial to the strategic security of Qatar and the free flow of commerce and oil through the Gulf.
But that security was called into question shortly after a visit Trump made to the region during his first term, when Saudi Arabia, feeling confident it had secured the president’s backing, deemed Qatar’s financial support of the Muslim Brotherhood to be support of extremism and led a blockade of the country.
Food supplies were threatened. Families were split. Even camel herds were caught between the newly closed border of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. No longer able to fly over Saudi Arabia, Qatar Airways flights were diverted to Iranian airspace. Iran stepped in and sent planes and ships full of groceries. But far from causing Qatar to back down, the blockade seemed to strengthen the country and cement the links between Sheikh Tamim al Thani and Qatar’s residents. Eventually, in 2021, as President Trump was leaving office, the blockade was lifted, and Qatar’s ruler arrived in Al-‘Ula, Saudi Arabia, and signed a joint statement to coordinate their national media, fight terrorism and “stand firm against any confrontation that would undermine national or regional security.”
Qatar was able to change its policies and affirm its ultimate alliances with the U.S. and its Gulf neighbors, without appearing to fully back down. Al-Jazeera, the Doha-based network that the Saudis had demanded be shuttered, remains the major Arabic news service for the region, and Qatar did not sever its ties with groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. The main lesson Qatar learned was the importance of securing allies on both sides of the U.S. political divide.
Long before Trump’s election, Qatar had coordinated a campaign to build good will in the United States, beginning with a major donation to Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts, earning the small country a great deal gratitude in the deep-red state of Louisiana. Some of that money went to Xavier University of Louisiana and to Tulane University, but Qatar also supports other U.S. institutions of higher education; it has paid generous sums to Georgetown, Virginia Commonwealth University and others that set up campuses in Doha’s Education City.