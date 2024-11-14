Satirical news site The Onion buys Alex Jones’ Infowars at auction as ‘a very funny joke’

The Onion, a satirical news website, appeared to have won a bankruptcy auction to buy Alex Jones’ Infowars, potentially seizing control of the media platform that Jones used to peddle a menagerie of conspiracy theories, including falsehoods about victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Jones announced the news Thursday morning in a frantic video posted on X, saying that he “just got word” that Infowars would be shuttered following the sale. The Onion subsequently published a statement from its parent company’s fictitious CEO, “Bryce Tetraeder,” calling Infowars “an invaluable tool for brainwashing and controlling the masses.”

“We thought it would be a very funny joke if we bought this thing, probably one of the better jokes we’ve ever told,” Ben Collins, the real CEO of The Onion’s parent company (and former NBC News reporter), told The Associated Press.

The Onion intends to relaunch Infowars as a website that will parody figures like Jones, The New York Times reported. The Onion declined to reveal how much it paid for Infowars to the Times.