The Onion buys InfoWars at auction with help from Sandy Hook families November 14, 2024 / 02:16

Satirical news site The Onion buys Alex Jones’ Infowars at auction as ‘a very funny joke’

Jones called The Onion’s lawful purchase of his media company “a total attack on free speech.”

Nov. 14, 2024, 5:20 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

