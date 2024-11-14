Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s odd, disconcerting pick of Tulsi Gabbard for DNI, explained

She would be one of many voices influencing Trump on foreign policy, but more consequential is how she could use intelligence to influence the American public directly.

Nicolle Wallace on Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination: ‘She’s made a career defending America’s enemies’ November 14, 2024 / 10:42
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.