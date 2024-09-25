Alex Jones’ Infowars to be auctioned to pay Sandy Hook families

Alex Jones’ company Infowars and its assets are on track to go up for auction in November to help pay down the nearly $1.5 billion Jones owes to families of the Sandy Hook victims, about whom he peddled conspiracy theories for years.

At a hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said he will soon approve the order for Infowars’ intellectual property to go to auction on Nov. 13, including its websites, social media accounts, trademarks and copyrighted material, The Associated Press reported. The company’s other assets, including computers and studio equipment, are scheduled to go to auction on Dec. 10.

The auctions would mark the demise of Jones’ media platform after a legal saga that culminated in 2022 with the Sandy Hook families winning a total of nearly $1.5 billion in judgments against him in lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas. Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, subsequently filed for bankruptcy protection. Lopez liquidated Jones’ personal assets and dismissed Free Speech System’s bankruptcy case in June.

