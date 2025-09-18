Texas man arrested over Islamophobic threats against Zohran Mamdani

A Texas man was arrested last week after he allegedly made repeated threats against the Democratic nominee for New York mayor, Zohran Mamdani, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.

Jeremy Fistel of Plano, Texas, allegedly made Islamophobic death threats via text and voicemail messages to Mamdani, who is South Asian American and Muslim. Some said, “Watch your f—ing back every f—ing second til you get the f— out of America,” told him to go back to Uganda, and wished terminal cancer on him and death on his family and friends, according to the DA’s news release.

Fistel was arrested in Texas and extradited to Queens on Wednesday after an investigation by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force. He pleaded not guilty to charges related to harassment and making terroristic threats as a hate crime. He is due back in court on Nov. 19, having posted bail. If convicted, Fistel faces up to 15 years in prison.

Katz said in a statement announcing the arrest that her office “take[s] threats of violence against any office holder extremely seriously — and there is no room for hate or bigotry in our political discourse.”