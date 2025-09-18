Opinion

Trump threatens to withhold federal funds from NY after Hochul endorses Mamdani September 15, 2025 / 09:01

Texas man arrested over Islamophobic threats against Zohran Mamdani

After allegedly repeatedly threatening and harassing the Democratic nominee for New York mayor, Jeremy Fistel was arrested and extradited to Queens.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

