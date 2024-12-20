Texas buys billboards warning migrants they could be raped if they travel to the U.S. border

Texas is installing ominous billboards warning migrants that they could be kidnapped or raped if they make the journey to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

The billboards, which began going up this week, are part of a new campaign to dissuade migrants from entering Texas illegally before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference on Thursday. The campaign, he said in a release, is meant to “give potential illegal immigrants thinking of leaving their home country — and those already on the way — a realistic picture of what will happen to them on their journey or if they illegally cross into Texas.”

Some of the billboards have stark warnings including, “How much did you pay to have your daughter raped?”; “Many girls who try to migrate to Texas are kidnapped”; and “Your wife and daughter will pay for the trip with their bodies.” Others caution migrants that they will be arrested at the border and jailed.

The campaign will cost approximately $100,000, Abbott said. The messages will be displayed in different languages, and the signs will be installed in several countries across Central America, as well as along the U.S.-Mexico border.