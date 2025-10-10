Pope Leo calls on U.S. bishops to stand up for migrants’ rights

This week, a clear, uncompromising picture emerged of Pope Leo: He cares about the plight of migrants, and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops should, as well. But will it? His comments about the bishops in the United States may have sent a chill down some of their spines. He said, “I wish that they were stronger in their own voice.”
Instead, some bishops appear to be too busy listening to their own voices on television. (Take Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, who on a recent Fox News appearance likened Charlie Kirk to the Apostle Paul.)
It’s not that the bishops have been silent about migrants. There have been a number of statements from various dioceses supporting migrants and their care. What the pope is saying is that the American bishops should, as a group, speak out against the injustices being inflicted upon migrants in America.
What he is calling for is their corporate witness as an ecclesial group to defend migrants that doesn’t come from this bishop or that one but can be attributed to the USCCB as a whole. Such a Catholic witness not only would support the Catholic faithful those bishops have promised to serve, but it would also serve as a counterpoint to the cruelty of the Trump administration’s deportation policy.
Leo has been clear that he supports migrants. And his position tracks with church doctrine and puts him squarely in agreement with his predecessor, Pope Francis. Now, he is being clear about what he thinks the USCCB should be doing. But will the American bishops, many of whom who have been reluctant to speak out, get on board with the pope? Or will they continue to stay silent as Immigration and Customs Enforcement metes out trauma in cities across the country? Can they manage to live up to their role as shepherds of the church, without making it all a political issue? Can they move the needle for justice in this volatile atmosphere in America by simply embracing Catholic traditional teachings?
Two meetings marked an important week Pope Leo’s papacy. The pope met Tuesday with a group of more than 100 Latino Catholics from the National Catholic Council for Hispanic Ministry who work with migrants across the United States. This wasn’t an arranged audience; rather the pope called them to a private audience in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican. Encouraging them in a short speech he gave in Spanish, the pope told them, “You have in your hands a very great task, which is to accompany the people who truly and profoundly need a sign that God never abandons anyone: not the smallest, not the poorest, not the foreigner, not anyone.”