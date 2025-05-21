Target’s earnings dip suggests liberal boycotts are succeeding

In the first months of the Trump presidency, liberal boycotts seem to be having their desired effect of sending a powerful message to MAGA-friendly companies.

Target’s latest earnings report suggests consumers who have boycotted the outlet over its abandonment of some diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have succeeded in hurting the company’s bottom line and conveying their dissatisfaction with Target’s cowing to the Trump administration.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Target CEO Brian Cornell said in an earnings call on Wednesday that the boycotts “played a role in our first-quarter performance,” which featured a steeper drop in quarterly sales (down 3.8%) than analysts expected. He said, however, that he couldn’t estimate exactly how much a role the boycotts played.