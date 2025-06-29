Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why a new nationwide boycott of McDonald’s feels like just deserts

In this political climate, we’ve seen some companies quickly wave the white flag and abandon diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and seen others put up a fight.

‘The way to do the work is slowly, surely, and over time’: Corporate America and DEI December 1, 2024 / 11:56
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.