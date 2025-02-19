Cowardly companies ditched DEI. Consumers are fighting back.

Boycotts are back in vogue!

OK — perhaps, they never truly went out of style.

But I’ve noticed their resurgence as an activist tactic in recent weeks, as many corporations across the United States have caved to Donald Trump and the conservative movement’s demands that they abandon their diversity initiatives, which right-wingers have falsely portrayed as discriminatory to straight white men. Activist groups are increasingly turning to boycotts — a tried and true method of corporate pressurization — as a key tool they can use to wield power in a society that seems all too willing to acquiesce to the wants of reckless white dudes.

Over the weekend, the NAACP released its “Black consumer advisory,” effectively a spending guide urging Black consumers to “support businesses and organizations that maintain and expand their DEI commitments and prioritize investment in Black communities.” The NAACP also urges members to “call out corporations that have abandoned DEI initiatives and demand transparency in their practices.” As Forbes notes in its running list, some companies have chosen to roll back key DEI initiatives while others have chosen to shut down their DEI programs entirely.

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, in 2024. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

The Black consumer advisory is part of a growing list of activist efforts meant to ensure companies that abandon diversity programs don’t just experience a reputational hit, but endure some financial pain that may cause them to second-guess their decision as well.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, host of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” and his organization, the National Action Network, were one of several groups to take action when they targeted Target with a “buy-in” in January — an event where members opted to shop at Costco, which says it will remain committed to its DEI policies. National civil rights collectives Until Freedom and We Are Somebody have also promoted boycotts of Target and other companies that have abandoned DEI. As reporter Caroline Colvin wrote for HRDaily, these boycotts have garnered a lot of interest on social media.

Despite ending its racial equity committee, its minority hiring pledges, and its financial commitments to Black-owned suppliers, Target said it’s still committed to inclusivity in a recent statement to CNN:

“For more than 20 years, Target has fueled our business by building teams with diverse perspectives and experiences, creating inclusive work and guest environments that welcome all, and developing strategies that represent the U.S. consumers we serve.”

But boycotts are on the horizon.

KYMA, a local NBC affiliate in Arizona, reported last week on activist Dolores Huerta and actor John Leguizamo encouraging Latinos to participate in a Feb. 28 boycott — which is being called a “Latino Freeze” — of companies that have abandoned DEI. Another group called The People’s Union USA has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes on social media for a post announcing an “economic blackout” of these companies that’s been scheduled to begin at midnight on Feb. 27 and end on Feb. 28.

The Trump administration has sought to use the government to force private companies to acquiesce to his anti-diversity demands. These boycotts are one way to send companies a message that a great deal of power still rests with the consumers.