Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Ali Velshi: Just when you think Trump can’t make his Qatari plane controversy worse, he does May 16, 2025 / 08:18

Trump admin accepts jet from Qatar, ignoring legal restrictions and bipartisan pushback

Team Trump’s decision to accept the Qatari “gift” doesn’t end the controversy; it starts the controversy.

May. 21, 2025, 2:12 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post