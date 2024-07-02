The Supreme Court just gave Trump some very bad news

There was very bad news for Donald Trump in Monday’s Supreme Court decision, and arguably even worse news for candidate Trump. That’s because Mike Pence is going to walk into a federal courtroom, raise his right hand, take an oath to tell the truth, and testify against Trump in this case in September for an evidentiary hearing.

What Monday’s decision did was give Trump absolute immunity applying to one paragraph of the indictment. The rest of the indictment goes back to Judge Tanya Chutkan’s courtroom, where the Supreme Court has ordered her to have a hearing about the evidence in the case to determine whether Trump’s actions were “official acts,” meaning they may be protected by immunity, or not. That goes for everything in the case, except for one conversation that Trump had with the acting attorney general.