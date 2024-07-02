Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Lawrence reveals the ‘very bad news’ for Trump in the immunity decision July 1, 2024 / 11:19

The Supreme Court just gave Trump some very bad news

The court's decision opens the door for the possibility of a Jan. 6 hearing on steroids right before the election.

By  Lawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence O’Donnell hosts “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” at 10 p.m. ET on MS NOW. His latest book is “Playing With Fire: the 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics.”

Latest Post