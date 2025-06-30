Trump admin revokes visas for punk duo that chanted ‘death to IDF’ at Glastonbury Festival

English rap-punk duo Bob Vylan’s U.S. tour appears to be over before it even started. On Monday, the Trump administration announced it had revoked visas for the group’s members, following a controversial performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England over the weekend.

In a statement posted to X, State Department Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau said lead singer Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan, both of whom perform under pseudonyms, had been banned from entering the U.S. due to “their hateful tirade at Glastonbury.”

“Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Landau added.

The State Department’s decision came after the group’s appearance at the popular music festival on Saturday sparked intense backlash. During their performance, which was livestreamed on the BBC, Bobby Vylan led the crowds in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF,” referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

Behind the duo, a screen displayed the messages “Free Palestine“ and “United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a ‘conflict,’” referring to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.