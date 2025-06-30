Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s absence from slain Minnesota lawmaker’s funeral goes beyond indifference

Trump refuses to use a key opportunity to turn down the temperature on political violence.

Biden, Harris attend funeral for slain Minnesota State Rep Melissa Hortman June 28, 2025 / 01:36
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.