Ask Jordan: Could class-action lawsuits save birthright citizenship?

“Please explain why it appears that Justice Barrett’s opinion permits plaintiffs to resubmit their cases as a class action that would protect birthright citizenship nationwide.” — Emily

Hi Emily,

Yes — the court’s opinion in the birthright citizenship case, which curbed the use of nationwide injunctions, left open the possibility of using class actions. In fact, plaintiff lawyers have already filed for such actions on Friday, the same day that the Supreme Court’s ruling came out.

“The Supreme Court has now instructed that, in such circumstances, class-wide relief may be appropriate,” plaintiff lawyers wrote to one of the trial judges who had previously issued a nationwide injunction.

They cited Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion that said trial courts can “grant or deny the functional equivalent of a universal injunction — for example, by granting or denying a preliminary injunction to a putative nationwide class.” They also cited Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent, where she wrote that parents of children targeted by President Donald Trump’s order “would be well advised to file promptly class-action suits and to request temporary injunctive relief for the putative class pending class certification.”

So, just change the name of the lawsuit and it’s all good, right?

Not so fast. At least, not necessarily.

Indeed, Justice Samuel Alito wrote a concurrence to Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s majority opinion that pre-emptively raised skepticism about the success of class actions here. Joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, Alito worried that “today’s decision will have very little value if district courts award relief to broadly defined classes without following ‘Rule 23’s procedural protections’ for class certification.” (There are federal procedural rules for litigation and Rule 23 deals with class actions.)