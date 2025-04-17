Trump is using his election denial playbook on Social Security

Donald Trump’s administration has taken a sledgehammer to the Social Security system, and it’s using the president’s election denial playbook to do so along the way.

As with his attempts to overturn his loss in 2020, Trump began his political attack on Social Security with baseless claims of widespread fraud by millions of people — even sharing similarly inaccurate stories about dead people and undocumented immigrants.

He’s now moving on to the next phase: attempting to create some kind of paper trail. As part of his election denial efforts, his lawyers assembled hundreds of affidavits from people who purportedly witnessed fraud. But those affidavits fell apart once they were presented to judges, who largely found them unsupported or simply not credible.

This time, Trump is assigning federal prosecutors to look into Social Security fraud and directing an inspector general to investigate recipients over 100 years old with mismatched records under a memorandum signed at the White House on Tuesday.

As with election denial, there’s no evidence for the widespread fraud claims pushed by Trump and his billionaire adviser, Elon Musk.

The most recent inspector general’s audit found that over a five-year period ending in May 2018, an estimated $33.5 million in benefits were redirected to a different bank account, a typical form of Social Security fraud. That’s a relatively small number in a system that pays out $1.5 trillion each year in benefits.