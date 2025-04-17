Opinion

‘Don’t fight alone’: Universities band together to defend against Trump attacks April 16, 2025 / 03:26

Trump administration reportedly asks IRS to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status

When Richard Nixon tried to misuse the IRS, it was an impeachable offense. Fifty years later, Team Trump is reportedly taking similar steps.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post