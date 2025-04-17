America’s showerheads aren’t broken, but Trump’s determined to fix them

President Donald Trump has a lot of problems in the bathroom, and he isn’t shy about sharing them. Faucets? “You want to wash your hands. You turn on the water and it goes drip, drip. The soap, you can’t get it off your hand.” Toilets? “People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.” Showers? “I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes till [my hair] gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.” Trump may be the most powerful man in the world, but his every visit to the loo is apparently an exercise in disappointment and frustration.
So in between attacking America’s universities and sending people to be tortured in a Salvadoran prison, Trump has addressed this urgent bathroom crisis with bold action. He signed an executive order last week “to end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure and make America’s showers great again,” with this inspiring promise: “No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless.”In this Passover season, Americans can rejoice, because, like the Jews arriving in the Promised Land after wandering the Sinai for 40 years, we will at last be delivered from our exile in the parched low-flow desert.
Trump is right about one thing: There were laws and regulations passed under previous administrations concerning the amount of water used by showers and toilets. Where he goes wrong is his believing this has made things worse. To the contrary, these kinds of regulations have spurred private-sector innovation and left consumers, and the country, much better off.
Consider the toilet. Back in 1992, President George H.W. Bush signed a law that, in addition to mandating that most faucets flow at less than 2.2 gallons per minute, mandated that toilets use just 1.6 gallons of water per flush. That was a reduction from the 3.5 gallons that most toilets used then. For a time, manufacturers simply reduced the amount of water in toilets but didn’t alter their basic design, which did indeed make them work poorly. This period three decades ago appears to be where the president’s memory is stuck.Faced with dissatisfaction from consumers, the manufacturers updated their designs, and today’s toilets not only use less water (some less than 1 gallon per flush), but they also work better than the old water-hungry ones did. If you replaced an old toilet in the last few years, you were probably amazed at how much more effectively even modestly priced modern toilets work, even as they use less water.
The result of the law was better toilets, happier consumers and significantly less water used — a win for everyone. It’s exactly what government regulation of consumer products is supposed to accomplish.