Senate parliamentarian deals another blow to GOP megabill

Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” continues to run into trouble as it makes its way through the Senate. Over the weekend, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that several key parts of Trump’s tax and spending bill violate the chamber’s rules and recommended they be removed from the final package.

These parts include Senate Republicans’ attempt to make it significantly more difficult — and more expensive — to challenge the Trump administration in court. The provision would have required plaintiffs seeking an emergency court order to pay the federal government a bond, covering all potential costs and damages, before a judge could impose injunctions or restraining orders against the government.

The so-called Byrd bath is likely to continue.

Alicia Bannon, director of the judiciary program at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, told The San Francisco Chronicle that such bonds could amount to millions of dollars and make it “financially impossible for ordinary Americans to go to court to protect their rights.”

As Trump continues to test the limits of his executive power, preliminary injunctions and temporary restraining orders have been used to halt or delay several of his administration’s actions, including the efforts to deport immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act, the mass firing of federal employees and the attempt to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.