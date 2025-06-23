Opinion

Senate Republicans emerge divided from megabill briefing June 18, 2025 / 05:55

Senate parliamentarian deals another blow to GOP megabill

The latest rulings are part of a series of setbacks for Republicans, as the party works to deliver Trump’s bill by his July 4 deadline.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post