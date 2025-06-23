JD Vance is trying — and failing — to justify Trump’s actions in Iran

Vice President JD Vance is one the most vocal anti-interventionists in President Donald Trump’s inner circle — which makes watching him try to come up with arguments to justify Trump’s airstrikes on nuclear sites in Iran this weekend such a tragicomic spectacle.

“I certainly empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East,” Vance told NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then, we had dumb presidents, and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America’s national security objectives.”

Trump has created a scenario which by its very nature opens up the possibility of a sustained war with Iran.

“This is not going to be some long drawn-out thing,” he added.

But what evidence do we have of Trump’s exceptional powers of judgment and wisdom relative to his predecessors?

Is it that Trump shirks intelligence briefings? Is it his decision to surround himself with loyalists who labor to confirm his instincts, instead of experts who counsel him based on facts? Is it his manic reversals (and then reversals of his reversals) of his own policies, and inability to explain why he’s doing what he’s doing? Is it his transparent disinterest in policy details? His fixation on the presidency as reducible to optics and stagecraft? Is it that he turns to the propagandistic Fox News — which is largely enthusiastic about strikes on Iran — for advice on how to run the country?