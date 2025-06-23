Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Iran’s retaliatory strike on U.S. base in Qatar a ‘symbolic attack,’ reporter says June 23, 2025 / 01:51

JD Vance is trying — and failing — to justify Trump’s actions in Iran

The vice president's defense of airstrikes on Iran rests on the absurd claim that Trump isn't as "dumb" as his predecessors.

Zeeshan Aleem
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.

Latest Post