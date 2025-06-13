Opinion

‘It’s all BS coming from Trump’: Sen. Padilla gets emotional after forcible ejection from DHS presser June 12, 2025 / 20:25

Sen. Padilla gets emotional over Trump’s ‘BS’ misinformation about immigrants

“I understand their struggle,” the California Democrat said in his first interview after being forcibly removed from a DHS news conference Thursday.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

