Sen. Padilla gets emotional over Trump’s ‘BS’ misinformation about immigrants

Sen. Alex Padilla of California got emotional during his first interview after being forcibly removed from a news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Appearing on “The Beat with Ari Melber,” the Democrat called his ejection by FBI agents “excessive” and “definitely an overreaction,” but stressed that he did not want the incident to overshadow what he says is a larger issue at play.

“This is the biggest point: It’s not about me,” he told Melber and NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff. “If they’re willing to do this to me, a United States senator representing the state of California, just imagine how it’s going with their immigration enforcement on the streets — when they show up at restaurants and are trying to detain a cook, or outside a Home Depot trying to detain a day laborer.”

The senator, whose family came to the U.S. from Mexico, became emotional discussing how Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has affected members of his community.

“I understand their plight, I understand their struggle, I understand their sacrifice to just find the American dream: a good opportunity, maybe a good job, the ability to raise a family, and have the next generation have it a little bit better than you,” he said. “And so for all the talk about immigration, you know, the misinformation, disinformation about invasions and insurrections — it’s all BS coming from Trump.