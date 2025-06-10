As Trump melts down over L.A. protests, Americans prep for nationwide ‘No Kings’ rallies

This is an adapted excerpt from the June 9 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

What is the most important story in the country right now?

In this moment, there is no question of what the United States is up against. The intentions of Donald Trump are not a mystery. There’s no suspense. There’s no ambiguity. We know exactly who he is and exactly what he wants. It’s as plain as day.

The most important story of our time is this one: What is this country going to allow him to do?

But the question we are contending with, the real black box, the real drama, the story that does need to be dug up and told in our country because it is as yet undecided, is this: Will he succeed? Will he get what he wants?

That question will be answered not by Trump or his actions, but by the people of this country. And so the most important story of our time is this one: What is this country going to allow him to do?

This is an attempted authoritarian overthrow of the United States Constitution and the U.S. government. This is the attempted imposition of a dictatorial regime. The question now is whether it will work. The answer won’t come from the White House; it will come from the streets, the courts, the states and in Congress. The strength of the movement against Trump is what will determine our fate as a country. Because what we’re seeing over and over again is that organizing against him works. Fighting him in court works. Pushing back works. Protesting in the streets works.

On Friday, large-scale protests broke out in Los Angeles over the administration’s militarized immigration raids. By Saturday, Trump was fulminating against those protests and announced he would federalize the National Guard, the first time a president has done that against the wishes of a state’s governor in 60 years. (When it was done 60 years ago, it was to protect protesters, not to threaten them with military force.)

The response of the American people to that move is exactly what you would expect: In Los Angeles, bigger protests than ever, and across the country, solidarity protests in Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Tampa, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and in Washington, D.C., outside the Justice Department headquarters.

There is nothing California-specific about what is going on here. When Trump issued his order to federalize the National Guard this weekend, it was not specific to Los Angeles, and it was not specific to California; he could use that order to send National Guard troops anywhere.