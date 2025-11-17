Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.17.25: Katie Wilson to take the reins as Seattle mayor

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Seattle’s closely watched mayoral race, the Democratic incumbent, Bruce Harrell, conceded defeat last week, clearing the way for Mayor-elect Katie Wilson, a self-described Democratic socialist, who will take the oath of office in January.

* Despite the lopsided results of the Proposition 50 vote in California, Donald Trump’s Justice Department has filed suit against California’s redistricting plan, condemning the move as a “power grab.” The DOJ raised no comparable concerns about Republican-led redistricting schemes in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina.

* Speaking of the Golden State, Rep. Eric Swalwell is reportedly poised to launch a Democratic gubernatorial campaign in California. The news comes on the heels of Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla announcing that he would not run for governor.