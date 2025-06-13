Opinion

Trump to meet with national security team following Israel’s attack on Iran June 13, 2025 / 10:24

Trump’s effort to reclaim international respect is failing spectacularly in his second term

According to the president, international respect is one of the most important metrics. By this measure, according to new data, his tenure is a disaster.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

