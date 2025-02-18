Opinion

‘Beyond depraved’: 5 people charged in death of Minnesota transgender man February 17, 2025 / 02:56

New York investigators say they have no indication of a hate crime in Sam Nordquist’s killing

Nordquist, a 24-year-old trans man from Minnesota, was tortured and killed in what New York State Police Capt. Kelly Swift called “one of the most horrific crimes I have ever investigated.”

Feb. 18, 2025, 4:03 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

