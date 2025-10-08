Opinion

Teacher on Oklahoma’s ‘America First’ exam: ‘Unserious, spotlight-chasing mandate’ August 21, 2025 / 05:13

Former Oklahoma public schools superintendent Ryan Walters faces new ethics probe

A Democratic lawmaker’s complaint alleges that Walters used state resources to promote the organization he left his post to join.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

