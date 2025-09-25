Ryan Walters to resign, ending scandal-plagued tenure as Oklahoma schools’ chief

In recent years, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has cultivated a reputation as a right-wing Christian nationalist — even some Republicans have expressed discomfort with his radicalism — prompting discussion among legislators in the state about possible impeachment proceedings.

Evidently, that won’t be necessary: Walters is resigning. NBC News reported:

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters announced Wednesday that he would step down from his role overseeing the state’s schools to lead the conservative group Teacher Freedom Alliance, saying, ‘We’re going to destroy the teachers unions.’ … Teacher Freedom Alliance confirmed Walters’ new role as CEO, saying in a post to X that he ‘fearlessly fights the woke liberal union mob.’

Whether anyone will miss Walters is a subject of debate.

Gentner Drummond, for example, Oklahoma’s Republican state attorney general, described Walters’ tenure as “a stream of never-ending scandal and political drama,” adding that Walters has been “an embarrassment to our state.”

Drummond concluded, “It’s time for a State Superintendent of Public Instruction who will actually focus on quality instruction in our public schools.”

The frustration is understandable. Walters took over as Oklahoma’s education secretary 15 years ago and was elected two years later as the superintendent of public instruction, which oversees the state’s public schools.

Once in office, the Republican proceeded to wage a relentless and legally dubious culture war to impose his religious and political beliefs on Oklahoma students. Walters’ agenda included everything from requiring educators keep Christian Bibles in every classroom to incorporate his preferred holy text into school curricula to threatening the teaching licenses of school teachers who resisted his demands for Bible lessons.