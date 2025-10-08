Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Brazen’ ‘Shameless’ ‘Verifiably false’: Nicolle SMASHES Pam Bondi’s testimony October 7, 2025 / 13:04

Republicans who stood by as Bondi attacked their Democratic colleagues should be ashamed

The attorney general’s behavior would not have been tolerated when I was in the Senate. But that’s how far the Republican Party has fallen under Trump.

By  Claire McCaskill  and  Allison Detzel

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post