Republicans who stood by as Bondi attacked their Democratic colleagues should be ashamed

On Tuesday, Pam Bondi made her first trip to Capitol Hill since becoming Donald Trump’s attorney general, appearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for its annual oversight hearing. But what was supposed to be a routine hearing quickly turned contentious, with Bondi lashing out at several Democratic senators on the committee.

For over four hours, Trump’s former personal lawyer hit Democrats with what sounded like cheap opposition research. She called Sen. Adam Schiff of California “a liar” and “a failed lawyer” and asked him to “​​apologize” to the president for his work as an impeachment manager during Trump’s first term.

Bondi also baselessly claimed that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island took money from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s “closest confidants,” and she accused Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut of lying about his military record.