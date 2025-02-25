Opinion

Daughter of Rudy Giuliani describes ‘watching her dad’s life crumble’ because of Donald Trump October 4, 2024 / 06:37

Giuliani’s legal battle with Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss has finally ended

After the former NYC mayor and Trump lawyer spent years trying to evade fulfilling the defamation judgment, the case has, at long last, come to a close.

Feb. 25, 2025, 11:59 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

