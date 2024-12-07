Nick Fuentes faces battery charge after confrontation with woman over his misogynistic X post

Far-right provocateur and white nationalist Nick Fuentes is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after a confrontation with a woman who showed up at his home after he posted the now-viral misogynistic phrase “Your body, my choice” on social media in November.

NBC News reported:

Marla Rose, 57, told police that she went to record Fuentes’ home on Nov. 10 after she saw his controversial social media post and that he pepper-sprayed her, pushed her onto the concrete and broke her phone outside his Chicago-area home in Berwyn, Illinois. According to a police report, which was filed Nov. 11, the woman did not have any visible physical injuries but her eyes were ‘watery.’

Fuentes’ posted the phrase — a twist on the pro-abortion rights slogan “My body, my choice” — on X on election night as vote counts showed Donald Trump ahead in several battleground states. His post sparked a wave of outrage across social media, and he was subsequently doxxed, with his home address shared online. The woman, Rose, had shared a video of what appeared to be part the incident on Facebook, though that post has since been removed.

Fuentes was arrested in late November and released the same day. According to NBC News, Fuentes told police that since he “posted a political joke online,” he has received death threats and people have appeared at his house unannounced. He also told police he was “in fear for his life,” the report said.