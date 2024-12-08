Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

‘Mary’ on Netflix is the cinematic propaganda the prosperity church craves

Aloe Entertainment’s Mary Aloe said she wanted “Mary” to be a “survival thriller.”

Mary
Noa Cohen as Mary in "Mary". Christopher Raphael / Netflix
By  Anthea Butler
Illustration of Anthea Butler.

Anthea Butler

Anthea Butler is a professor of religious studies and Africana studies at the University of Pennsylvania.