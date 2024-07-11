Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case could be dismissed entirely

Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case could be thrown out entirely, after a judge said Wednesday that he is inclined to dismiss it.

“I’m leaning toward dismissal, frankly, because I am concerned that the past is prologue,” said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane, who added that he will make a final ruling Friday.

The judge’s remarks came at the end of a turbulent hearing as he weighed several proposals to deal with the case. Just hours before the hearing began, Giuliani’s lawyers asked that the case be dismissed.

Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December after he was ordered to pay nearly $150 million to two former Georgia election workers for spreading lies about them in the 2020 election. His bankruptcy proceedings prevented the election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, from immediately collecting the money.