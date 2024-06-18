Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Guilty Trump’s lawyer indicted again: See Giuliani mugshot, legal debts and coffee grift June 12, 2024 / 04:49

Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy proceedings are not going well

The former Trump lawyer filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers whom he defamed while spreading lies about the 2020 election.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post