Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy proceedings are not going well

Rudy Giuliani’s apparent stonewalling in his bankruptcy proceedings has not only drawn the ire of creditors but also a judge, and even a Justice Department watchdog. The latter said on Monday that the government may dismiss or convert his case in a move that would hurt his ability to seek protection over his assets.

Creditors had previously asked the bankruptcy judge to appoint an independent trustee to manage Giuliani’s finances, saying he “has shown his preference for delay, diversion and theatrics over progress, rehabilitation and maximization of value for his creditors.”

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane did not rule on the request on Monday, but at the end of the hourslong hearing said, “There are reasons to be very concerned here.”