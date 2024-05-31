Rudy Giuliani’s law career suffers another embarrassing blow

Another legal disciplinary board in Washington has concluded that Rudy Giuliani, who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, should lose his law license.

On Friday, the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility recommended that Giuliani be disbarred for his involvement in a lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s presidential election result — an attempt “to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania voters without the slightest factual basis for doing so,” Reuters reported.

Giuliani has not been able to practice law in New York after a state court suspended his license in 2021. In addition, a smaller disciplinary board for the D.C. Bar recommended last year that he be prohibited from practicing law in Washington.

Friday’s recommendation is the final step before the D.C. Court of Appeals hears arguments ahead of deciding whether to disbar him.

In a statement, Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman called the recommendation “anti-American” and added: “Taking away the mayor’s law license is meant to discourage lawyers from representing clients like President Donald Trump or anyone else who is willing to take on the prevailing political establishment.”

The former New York City mayor has faced ample legal and financial repercussions for his prominent role in the 2020 election challenges: He is now facing criminal charges in multiple states. (He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.)

His lawyers have quit and sued him over what they contend are unpaid legal fees. He filed for bankruptcy after being hit with a nearly $150 million judgment for defaming two Georgia election workers. And he has lost lucrative gigs and hawked odd merchandise to make money.