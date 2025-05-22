Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

For-Profit Immigration Surveillance Expands Under Trump April 20, 2025 / 13:56

Ron Wyden warns senators about phone companies aiding executive branch surveillance

In a letter to fellow senators, the Oregon Democrat alleged that carriers had failed to properly warn lawmakers about surveillance requests.

May. 22, 2025, 5:05 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post