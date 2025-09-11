Chuck Schumer surprises colleagues, forces Senate vote on disclosing the Epstein files

In recent weeks and months, congressional efforts to force disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein files have largely concentrated in the House, where there is a bipartisan discharge petition seeking signatures. But as it turns out, the upper chamber can tackle the controversy, too, despite the Republican majority. NBC News reported:

The Republican-led Senate narrowly voted Wednesday to defeat an amendment introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to compel the Justice Department to release all of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The vote was 51-49 in favor of tabling the amendment. Two Republicans — Rand Paul of Kentucky and Josh Hawley of Missouri — joined all 47 Democrats in voting against tabling the amendment.

For much of the year, GOP senators have been content to avoid the Epstein scandal, which made it all the more notable when Schumer surprised his colleagues. Taking advantage of senators’ work on a sweeping defense policy package, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (or NDAA), the New York Democrat teed up a procedural vote on an amendment to direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to make public any available documents that the Justice Department possesses related to Epstein and his associates.

“There’s been so much lying, obfuscation, cover-ups — the American people need to see everything that’s in the Epstein file,” Schumer told reporters Wednesday.

Not surprisingly, the effort fell short, but the fact that two Senate Republicans voted with Democrats on this was a timely reminder about the divisions within the GOP over an issue that Donald Trump can’t make go away.