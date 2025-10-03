Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Former megachurch pastor pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child October 2, 2025 / 01:53

Robert Morris, a former Trump campaign spiritual adviser, pleads guilty to child sex abuse

The Dallas-based ex-megachurch pastor was taken away in handcuffs and must register as a sex offender.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post