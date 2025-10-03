Robert Morris, a former Trump campaign spiritual adviser, pleads guilty to child sex abuse

Former megachurch pastor Robert Morris, who was once a campaign spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a child.

Morris, a founding pastor of the Dallas-based Gateway megachurch — one of the country’s largest — was accused by an Oklahoma woman, Cindy Clemishire, of sexual abuse in the 1980s, beginning when she was 12 and continuing until the age of 16.

Morris, 64, pleaded guilty in Osage County District Court to five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. He was given a 10-year suspended sentence but was ordered to serve six months in the Oklahoma county’s jail.

As part of his plea deal, Morris must register as a sex offender and pay $250,000 in restitution, NBC News reported.

Justice has finally been served, and the man who manipulated, groomed and abused me as a 12-year-old innocent girl is finally going to be behind bars. Cindy Clemishire

“Justice has finally been served, and the man who manipulated, groomed and abused me as a 12-year-old innocent girl is finally going to be behind bars,” Clemishire, who was present in the courtroom, said in a statement. “My hope is that many victims hear my story, and it can help lift their shame and allow them to speak up.”