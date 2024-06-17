Opinion

MAGA pastor’s sexual abuse scandal underscores the right’s hypocrisy on LGBTQ people

Megachurch leader Robert Morris, who has served as religious adviser to Trump, confessed to “inappropriate sexual behavior” after a woman accused him of molesting her starting when she was 12.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.