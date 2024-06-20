Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump spiritual advisor admits to sexually abusing 12-year-old girl June 19, 2024 / 06:41

Conservative pastor’s abuse scandal doesn’t do Trump any favors

Pastor Robert Morris, who served as a spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, confessed this week to having engaged in “sexual behavior” with a child.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post