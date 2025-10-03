Democrats and Republicans dig in on the shutdown

The government shutdown is on track to stretch into next week — and lawmakers are showing no sign of a speedy resolution.
In fact, Democrats and Republicans appear to be moving further apart.
On Friday, lawmakers rejected a pair of spending bills — one written by Democrats, the other crafted by Republicans — that would reopen the government, marking the third time this week that both measures have failed to advance in the upper chamber.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., then promptly sent members home for the weekend, ensuring that the standoff continues into next week and promising that senators will once again vote Monday evening on the same two proposals they’ve already rejected repeatedly.
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., made his own move Friday, canceling the House’s return next week and rescheduling votes for Oct. 13.
As the deadlock drags on, lawmakers in both parties are digging in on their positions, with potential off-ramps to end the shutdown disappearing.
Part of the problem is that Republicans appear less likely to ever accept an extension of Obamacare subsidies.
That dynamic came into focus on Friday during a joint press conference with Thune and Johnson. The Senate majority leader said he could not promise that Congress would address the looming expiration of Obamacare subsidies at all because he could not guarantee that Republicans would be able to pass such a deal.
“We can’t make commitments or promises on the Covid subsidies because that’s not something that we can guarantee that there are the votes there to do,” Thune said.
He reiterated that he was “open to having conversations” with his Democratic colleagues on that issue but said “that can’t happen while the government is shut down.”
Johnson has maintained that the Obamacare subsidies could be up for debate later in the year, before they expire on Dec. 31. Democrats want to address the tax credits as soon as possible, however, before Americans see their premiums spike and have to make health care decisions in November during open enrollment.
“It is not a December thing. It is not a January thing. It is a now thing,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Friday.
But Republicans are increasingly unwilling to negotiate until the government is reopened. And if Democrats were looking for some sort of concession that would allow them to support a continuing resolution, Thune’s declaration that Republicans can’t make a promise wasn’t it.
When asked about Thune’s comments, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told MSNBC that the Senate majority leader was “refusing to negotiate before the government shut down” and was now “refusing to negotiate now that the government shut down.”
“The American people aren’t dumb,” Murphy said. “There are no circumstances in which he is willing to negotiate. So that’s the problem, is that they have not been serious about sitting down and talking because they want a shutdown.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was also clear Friday that Democrats want solid commitments on extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies before supporting a continuing resolution, with Schumer suggesting that he doesn’t trust Johnson to make a deal later in the year.
“Johnson and a whole lot of his caucus don’t like the ACA, don’t want to do the extensions,” Schumer said. “A lot of Republican senators in the Senate do, but they’re not enough. Thune is not enough. You need Johnson, and you particularly need Trump, to get it done. So that’s the bottom line.”
Of course, Trump’s reaction hasn’t exactly helped to lay the foundation for a deal. The president has resorted to posting videos depicting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought as the grim reaper. Plus, the reaction from both GOP lawmakers and the public has only emboldened the Democratic position.