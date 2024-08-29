RFK Jr. says his endorsement of Trump is a ‘really difficult issue’ for his wife, actor Cheryl Hines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says his wife, actor Cheryl Hines, is not on board with his support for Donald Trump.

Speaking with TMZ, Kennedy said he had endorsed the former president against his wife’s wishes, calling it a “really difficult issue” for her.

“This is the opposite of what she would want to do,” he said. “She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged, I would say.”

Kennedy said his wife had encouraged him — “out of compassion” — to accept an invitation to meet with Trump after the July assassination attempt. He said she then attended a meeting he had with Trump to make sure that no “hasty decisions” were made.

“Her trepidation about this and discomfort with this … were the dominant feelings,” said Kennedy, who suspended his independent bid for president last week after initially seeking the Democratic nomination. “She’s a lifelong Democrat and the idea of me supporting Donald Trump as president was just … something that she would have never imagined, that she never wanted in her life.”

Hines had released a statement on X after her husband left the race to thank those who worked on his campaign, but the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star made no mention of his support for Trump.

The decision has been made to suspend my husband's, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s, presidency and I'd like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They have accomplished feats that were said to be… — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) August 23, 2024