RFK Jr., who has endorsed Trump for president, must stay on the ballot in two swing states

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not be able to remove his name from the ballots in Wisconsin and in Michigan, two crucial battleground states that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are hoping will deliver them a decisive win in November.

Kennedy suspended his independent bid for president last week and promptly endorsed Trump. Polls had shown that Kennedy was more likely to gain support among Republicans than among Democrats, and the suspension of his presidential campaign was seen as more beneficial to Trump than to Harris.