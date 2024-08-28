Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

RFK Jr. ‘set fire to my father’s memory’: Kerry Kennedy on brother’s Trump endorsement August 25, 2024 / 08:26

RFK Jr., who has endorsed Trump for president, must stay on the ballot in two swing states

Election officials in Michigan and Wisconsin, two crucial battleground states, have denied Kennedy's request to remove himself from their presidential ballots, citing state laws.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post