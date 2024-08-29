Nebraska Supreme Court to decide on laws allowing those with felony convictions to vote

With all the voting rights litigation mounting in courts ahead of the 2024 election, another important case to watch is unfolding in Nebraska. The state Supreme Court just heard arguments over whether people with felony convictions can vote.

Continuing a well-known theme, the case stems from Republican court efforts to seek political advantage over Democrats at the ballot box.

The case had a more bipartisan origin, when state lawmakers passed legislation in April to allow people with felony convictions to vote after they’ve completed their sentences. The new law built on a 2005 law that let people with felony convictions vote two years after they’ve completed their sentences.

But just before the new law was set to take effect last month, Nebraska’s Republican attorney general, Mike Hilgers, opined that both laws are unconstitutional, reasoning that only the state pardons board, not the Legislature, can restore voting rights.